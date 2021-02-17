Business News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Refrain from increasing fares – Driver associations told

GPRTU of TUC has cautioned drivers not to increase fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC has called for a ceasefire on the proposed increase in transport fares.



National Chairman Nana Nimako Bresiama has pleaded with the various driver association to refrain from increasing the transport fares at least until the government forms his ministers.



Some driver associations had threatened to increase transportation.



The National Association of Concerned Drivers with over 150,000 members, for instance, has projected a 10 percent increment in fares by next week as members complain about hikes in fuel prices and spare parts.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, GPRTU National Chairman Nana Nimako Bresiama called for ceasefire till the Transport Minister-designate is confirmed and the subsequent consensus is reached met by major stakeholders in the industry.



He told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the government has not even finished forming his cabinet and other ministers, so why the rush?”



“I think the various driver associations must exercise restraint until the Road Minister-designate is confirmed then we can have a roundtable discussion on the situation. As it stands I believe the proposal is premature.”



Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union Yaw Barima believes that government has increased prices of fuel through some means but has always resisted their call to increase fares.



Spokesperson for the National Concerned Drivers Association David Agboado explained his group is not relenting on the decision to increase the fare.



“I wish to announce to cherished clients that there will be 10% increment of passenger fare coming Monday,” he said, adding that “this decision was informed by the increment of some taxes at the DVLA and the ports.”



