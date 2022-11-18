Refining petroleum is the way to go - Akua Donkor on Ghana’s economy

Business News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor, has been sharing her thoughts on Ghana’s economy on the GTV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, November 17, 2022.



She suggested that Ghana needed to begin to refine petroleum as a sure way to reduce prices.



Madam Akua Donkor said she can support the government in achieving this feat.



She advocated "bringing back" road tolls to cushion the economy.



Banking sector:



The GFP leader stated that the forex market should be streamlined in order to deal with the cedi's depreciation against major currencies.



She joined in the "eat what you grow", mantra, to eliminate the overdependence on foreign goods.