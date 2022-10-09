Business News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Chairman of the African Coconut Group, David Korboe, has urged government to reclaim galamsey lands for coconut production.



According to him, coconut from Ghana is in high demand globally, therefore the need to reclaim adequate lands to meeting growing demands is crucial.



Mr. Korboe made the call at the second edition of the international coconut festival in Accra put together by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), in collaboration with the African Coconut Group (ACG).



The 2022 edition of the International Coconut Festival themed ‘Repositioning Ghana’s Coconut Sector for Accelerated Industrialization’, was aimed at exploring ways of expediting growth of the sector by adding value to the raw materials produced from coconut.



The 3-day event, which brought together farmers, exporters, exhibitors, students, public officials and traditional authorities among others, is aimed at encouraging more Ghanaians to venture into the coconut sector to boost production and export.



Consequently to its global high demand, GEPA has embarked on a number of initiatives that are expected to improve upon the country’s position as the world’s 9th leading producer.



GEPA has since 2017 provided a total of 600,000 disease-tolerant seedlings to coconut farmers to help boost the industry.



Speaking at the sidelines of the closing ceremony, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at GEPA, Samuel Dentu said Ghana intends to increase its market share in terms of coconut production globally.



“We have some seedlings that have been cultivated some two years ago which are nearing yielding. So by next year you will see a lot of productivity coming online. We want to inch closer to being no 1,” he disclosed.