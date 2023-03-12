Recklessness is increasing debt stock from GH¢120bn to GH¢600bn - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Former President John Mahama has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is always blaming other things except himself for Ghana's economic crisis.



The flag bearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress who was speaking to branch and constituency executives of the party at Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency, said the president is always looking for a scapegoat rather than taking responsibility for his "recklessness".



In his state of the nation address to parliament on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, the president, for the umpteenth time, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for Ghana's economic woes.



The president, once again, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the troubles of the Ghanaian economy.



President Akufo-Addo insisted his government was steering the nation to prosperity before the twin global crises, stressing: “We have not been reckless in borrowing and spending.”



Mr Mahama, however, said it was high time Mr Akufo-Addo acted as a true leader.



“The first principle of leadership is responsibility", Mr Mahama said, explaining:. "You must take responsibility for every situation and work to solve it".



He said: "If you are a leader who is always looking for somebody to blame, you will never be able to solve problems".



“What is more reckless than what he and his finance minister have done”, the former president wondered.



He said even the World Bank warned the government about its reckless borrowing but was ignored.



“Even the World Bank told them that you are risking going into debt distress because of too much debt, and they refused to listen. Today, exactly what they were warned against is what has happened. And you will not take responsibility?" he asked.