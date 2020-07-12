Business News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, Contributor

Receiver announces sale of Landed properties, Chattels and used Vehicles

Eric Nana Nipah, Receiver for collapsed S&L's & Finance Houses

The Receiver has announced sale of Landed Properties, Chattels and used Vehicles of the 347 Microfinance companies and 23 Savings & Loans and Finance House companies under receivership.



This announcement came in a press release that reminded readers that "A key component of the Receiver’s mandate is to secure all assets of the resolved companies and maximise their realisations for the benefit of creditors."



The Document dated 9th July 2020, read "Accordingly, the Receiver wishes to inform the general public that he is requesting for firm bids from potential buyers to acquire some Landed Properties and Motor Vehicles of the resolved companies for his evaluation."



In tackling restrictions caused by the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus, the receiver directed all interested bidders to visit www.ghreceiverships.com to view pictures of the available for sale Landed Properties and Motor Vehicles.



The statement further stated that all interested bidders are to submit their bids in a signed and dated formal letter, scanned and attached in an email addressed to vehicletender.receivership@gmail.com, clearly indicating the item(s) of asset(s) they are interested in and the bid amount for each asset.



The press release also clarified the modalities of this exercise and urged interested bidders to do so before the 31st July deadline.





