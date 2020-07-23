Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Class FM

'Real effect of coronavirus will be felt in September' – Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, Chief Operation Officer of Dalex Finance

The Chief Operation Officer of Dalex Finance, Mr Joe Jackson, has noted that the real economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt in September this year.



The pandemic was first confirmed in Ghana in March this year.



Since then, all sectors of the economy have been touched negatively, a situation that forced the government to announce a stimulus package to assist small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).



Jobs have also been lost, especially in the aviation and hospitality sectors of the economy.



Speaking on the Executive Breakfast Show on Class91.3FM on Thursday, 23 July 2020s, Mr Jackson said: “From September, you will start to see the real effect of the job losses, these value chains that have disappeared.”



He noted also that in spite of the impact of the virus, the informal sector remains vibrant.



“The key positive is that there is still a remarkable amount of resilience in the informal sector and that should be harnessed,” he said.

