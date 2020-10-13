Business News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Re-register vehicles to create national database - Expert

The aim of re-registering vehicles is to improve road safety

A traffic management expert Samuel Oppong is proposing a new national database system through a Digital Readable Vehicle Number plate to reposition the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to achieve optimal revenue and road safety.



He said this would be achieved through the use of improved automated systems in the case of vehicle registration in Ghana.



Mr Oppong suggested in an interview with the media over the weekend noting that the aim was to improve road safety, revenue collection and create jobs for the youth.



The web-based platform, he said, would be installed on a 3-tier Data Centre with a replicating site for disaster recovery to be connected to stakeholders such as the Private Vehicle Testing Stations (PVTS), Insurance Companies, and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.



“Other stakeholders are the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), National Identification Authority, Banks, Motor Courts, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Public.



He explained that the connection would be done through a secured VPN using the appropriate encryption and other security tools to protect and secure data.



The Traffic Management Expert said the VRMS deployment will be done through dedicated Local Area Networks at all DVLA and PVTS Centres or through a Wide Area Network leveraging on the infrastructure which National Information Technology Agency has already provided nationwide.



The Data collected, he said, would be used to generate the appropriate number plate for the vehicle using the VRMS. “Here, the algorithm for the generation of the number plate format would be discussed with the DVLA before the VRMS is finalized. Mr Oppong said the deployment of the system would ensure the creation of an automatic toll payment system which will drastically reduce the long ques of traffic at the toll booths.



“The outcome of the re-registration exercise would result in easy tax determination and collection, proper and accurate data on vehicle inspection, number plate authentication and accurate information on the number and types of vehicles in the country for planning purposes,” he noted.



Mr Oppong recommended that to ensure a successful and complete implementation of the proposal, more PVTS be licensed across the country, taking into consideration, the creation of additional regions and districts.



He also suggested that speed cameras that could communicate with the vehicle’s number plates be installed to generate all registration information about the vehicle.



“The insurance companies of all traffic offenders could also be surcharged with the fines directly and instantly, for clients to be billed in turn for refund”. This policy would ensure that regular or reckless traffic offenders would not have any insurance company to cover their risks ultimately reducing accidents on roads,” he noted.





