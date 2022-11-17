Re-introduce toll collection - Dismissed workers to government

Business News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Workers that were laid off due to the closure of toll booths across the regions of Ghana have called for its reopening.



According to them, their sacking has topped up their burdens amidst the current economic crisis.



The workers further accused government of not giving them their due as stated in media reports.



In a 3news report, the aggrieved workers said the failure for government to pay them their salaries “has brought untold hardship to our members, especially, in these difficult economic time...We therefore call on Government as a matter of urgency, to re-introduce toll collection and recall all of us who lost our livelihoods by this action back to work so we can live in dignity and also contribute our quota to national development.”



“We also wish to emphatically state that, we have not been paid off contrary to rumours flying around in government circles," the report added.



It would be recalled that the Ministry of Roads and Highways on November 17 2022, called for the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.



This order, according to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, took effect on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00 am.



It followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry about the scrapping of tolls on all public roads in the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He explained that the move is to ease vehicular traffic at the toll booths.



The move by government saw over 800 toll workers rendered jobless. These workers were however promised to be reassigned and given their due.



