Source: GNA

Rate of Inflation slows to 9.8 percent in November

Professor Samuel Annim, Government Statistician

The year-on-year rate of inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month to 9.8 percent in November compared with 10.1 percent the previous month.



Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, who announced the rate, said the drop was the fourth consecutive monthly fall post-COVID-19.



Month-on-month inflation was 0.3 percent, he said.



The food inflation rate stood at 11.7 percent and non-food inflation was 8.3 percent. Inflation in locally produced items stood at 11.5 percent and imported items at 5.6 percent.



Prof. Annim said stark variation continued to exist across regions, and source and type of items.



At the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 3.4 percent in the Upper West and Volta Regions to 15.2 percent in Greater Accra.



Prof. Annim said Greater Accra was the only region which recorded a food inflation rate of 13.7 percent.

