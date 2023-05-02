Rana Motors opens ultra-modern KIA vehicle plant at Amasaman

Business News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rana Motors and Metal Works Engineering Company Limited have commissioned a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly plant located at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of Greater Accra.



The plant is a landmark achievement that marks the rollout of the first generation of KIA vehicles assembled under the Automotive Development Policy of the government.



Chief Executive Officer of Rana Motors, Essam Odaymat, in his address, recounted that the dream of the company started some 35 years ago when their father, Alhaji Mohammed Odaymat arrived in Ghana and stayed throughout the years to achieve his dream.



“Rana Motors began as a humble metal fabrication workshop located at Avenor. Handwork and dedication were soon to pay off in 1986 when Rana Motors was awarded the dealership in KIA vehicles being the first to do in Sub-Saharan Africa.



“The establishment of the company over the years, required tremendous effort to gradually change the perception and shine a ling in what we always believed the people behind the KIA brand possessed.”



Mr. Essam Odaymat however expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for laying the foundation to allow their father to realise the dream.



Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors, Kassem Odaymat, said one key feature of the newly commissioned vehicle assembly plant can produce 70,000 units of annual volume with enough space and planning to include more complex assembly.



“It has been built with environmental credentials protecting the future of all of us including rain water harvesting, solar power readiness and even recycling shipping materials and metal into parts of the building,” the COO said.



Kassem Odaymat added that the facility is capable of meeting and satisfying Ghanaian standards and customs needs. He said it can further expand to meet the standards and customer needs of neighbouring countries which will allow the potential exportation of cars from Ghana to other markets.



“I look forward to a bright future for this facility when it will produce higher volumes with much more complex operations,” he concluded.



MA/FNOQ