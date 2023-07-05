Rana Motors launches 'KIA Carens' model suited for Ghanaian families

Business News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rana Motors Limited has launched a new vehicle on the Ghanaian market dubbed the ‘KIA Carens’ which is suited for families.



The 7-seater vehicle comes with a 1.5 Litre engine and offers the requisite spacing and features for a family car with 10 robust safety features such as 6 Airbags, ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, DBC (Downhill Brake Control), BAS, All-Wheel Disc Brakes, TPMS Highline and Rear Parking Sensors) and among others.



Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors, Kassem Odaymat, addressing journalists at the launch on July 4, 2023 said the vehicle comes with convenient and safety features specifically made for families.



“The KIA Carens is one of the first 7-seater cars which we have launched and is affordable, low on fuel consumption with a good output and is filled with convenience such as leather seats, 8-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play,” Odaymat said.



He continued, “It also comes with a remote engine which can be switched on from a distance, collapsible seats, sunshade curtains for the backseats, enough storage and utility spacing among other features for the day-to-day convenience of the family”



In terms of the price range, Kassem Odaymat explained it is positioned between the KIA Celtos and KIA Sportage models and comes with a cheaper price range.



“So, a customer will be having 7-seater family car full of good features of convenience and safety which is being priced cheaper and less than the KIA Sportage model,” the COO disclosed.











MA/FNOQ