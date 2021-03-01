Business News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Radisson Hotel Group partners with Earlbeam to construct Earl Height Suite Hotel

A photo of Erwan Garnier and Alfred Danso Darkwah during the partnership signing ceremony

One of the largest Hotel Groups in the world, Radisson Hotel Group has signed a partnership agreement with Earlbeam Group of Companies.



The signing of the partnership which took place on Monday, March 1, 2021 aims at constructing the Earl Height Suite Hotel in Accra.



During the short ceremony, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Earlbeam Group of Companies, Godwin Danso Darkwah explained that the reason for this partnership was for the company to stay resilient in the hospitality industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic.



He added that Earl Height Suite Hotel will attract many customers through this partnership, as many customers look out for their safety and comfort in these abnormal times.



Construction of the 58-serviced apartments located at Dzorwulu is ongoing and would be completed by the end of the year.



“COVID over the last few months and probably over a year now has brought some challenges to the hospitality sectors. We have hotels, restaurants closed down, travel has been limited due to either safety concerns or travel restrictions. In light of this, we have been speaking to Radisson Hotel Group for some time. This was based on multiple projects we have been looking at and we felt that the time was right and after further discussions, we were able to conclude and have a strong partnership,” Godwin Danso Darkwah said.



“We chose to work with Radisson Hotel Group because they are the largest hotel group in the world, they have an extensive loyal customer base both in Asia and Europe which happened to be strong trading partners of our country Ghana,” he added.



Development Director of Radisson Hotel Group, Africa, Erwan Garnier in his address noted that this project from his outfit was the first of its kind to take place in Ghana.



He said, “I am here today for the official signing of the partnership between Earlbeam Group and Radisson Hotel Group for the project of Earl Height Suite Hotel and being affiliated with Radisson individual. Radisson Hotel Group is a leading operator in Africa.”



“We are very happy to sign this project with Earl Beam Group as our fist Radisson individual in Africa and especially being the first in the capital of Ghana,” he highlighted.



Meanwhile, the Earlbeam Group is looking forward to selling homes and apartments to customers.