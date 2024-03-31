Questions arise over cost of 'One Student, One Tablet' initiative

Business News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In March 25, 2024, the government launched a digitalization project in the education sector called the 'One Student, One Tablet' policy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who did the launching, announced the distribution of 1.3 million tablets to Senior High School, Technical and Vocational Training students as part of the broader Smart Schools Project.



The initiative, rooted in the New Patriotic Party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos, aims to expand ICT facilities across educational institutions for beneficiaries of its Free SHS policy.



The project's specifics, including procurement processes, unit costs, and distribution plans, have been a subject of debate and concern among policymakers and the public.



Calculating the cost per unit based on the president's figures, if the total investment is GH¢740 million for 1.3 million units, it suggests an average cost of approximately GH¢570 per tablet.



However, in a post by X user CediRates on March 31, 2024, the government allegedly spent about $325 million on the project, with each tablet costing $250.



"Government is spending $325M to provide free tablets to schools. Each tablet costs $250 and the plan is to buy 1.3M tablets supplied by KA Technologies," the post read.



This claim was further corroborated by journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo, who also stated that the tablets are to be supplied by KA Technologies, which secured a $15 million facility from the EBID for this purpose.



"KA Technologies Gh is eating good. Last year, they took a $15m facility from EBID for this project. Their website is instructive. Go take a look," he posted.



As of now, the government has yet to disclose the actual costs of procuring the devices.



View the posts below





KA Technologies Gh is eating good. Last year they took a

$15m facility from EBID for this project. Their website is instructive . Go take a look . https://t.co/gKvyEsf0OL — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) March 31, 2024