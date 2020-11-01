Business News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Q1 2021: Parliament approves GH¢27.4 billion for govt expenditure

Parliament has approved the government's expenditure in advance of appropriation for January to March 2021.



The Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation was presented to Parliament on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



The budget was referred to the Finance Committee for consideration and report pursuant to Article 180 of the 1992 Constitution and the standing orders of the house.



Mr Ofori-Atta requested for some GH¢27billion in respect of the period January to March 2021.



Debating the Minister's request today, Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu raised concerns about Ghana's rising debt stock expressing worry this could spell doom should a new government take over the affairs of the country after the elections.



But Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Akufo-Addo-led government has regardless of the challenges positioned the economy well to forestall any hiccups in 2021.



The Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation is a standard practice rolled out in election years to prevent transitional challenges in the smooth running of government for the first three months in the year after elections.





