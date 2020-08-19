Business News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Q&Q Services, TMA commission weighbridge in Tema

The Quality & Quantity Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Kingdom Exim Ltd in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly has commissioned a new weighbridge facility in Tema, which is aimed at facilitating the measurement of cargo carted on trucks to meet the approved weight and standard in the country.



The entire truck parking facility which is situated very near the Tema Port terminals in addition to the in-house weighbridge would also include an administrative area, round the clock security, CC Camera, Drivers Sitting Area, Hygienic Washrooms and Free Drinking Water to drivers.



At a colourful ceremony to commission the weighbridge, the General Executive Manager of Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, which is the parent company of Q&Q Services, Iftin Arthur-Afari, said the Kingdom Group is committed to expanding its portfolio to bring about development, in not only the agricultural and manufacturing industry but also the Import-Export & logistics industry of Ghana.



“We are here to commission the Q&Q weighbridge service which is into weighbridge services, laboratory, cargo inspection, inspection fumigation, among others,” she listed.



The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku, said with the Port of Tema recording about 17million metric tonnes of cargo throughput in 2019, such an infrastructure would only go a long way to complement the efforts of the Port for safe transportation of cargo across the nation.



“We are happy to support any logistics platform, any infrastructure, anything that would aid in trade facilitation, from the ship side right into the hinterlands. This weighbridge by Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, is one of such facilities and it is to complement what we already have in the port,” she articulated.



The CEO of the Meridian Port Services, Mohammed Samara, added that the weighbridge facility is a laudable initiative as Ghana seeks to champion the safe transportation of goods across the African Continent especially with the advent of African Continental Free Trade Area.



“We are looking to not only create an administrative headquarters for this massive trade agenda, but also to create an industrial city here in Tema, that will support the whole continent, and such an initiative will support that,” he said.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La, said the collaboration between the Kingdom Exim Group and his outfit is a demonstration of the government’s vision of leveraging the private sector for national development and added that this infrastructure would benefit the Tema Metropolis immensely.



The Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tema East, said the facility has come at an opportune time to help the Transport Ministry’s efforts to ensure safe movements of people and goods.



He further called for efficient collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that the weighbridge facility is put to good use.



“17 million tons of cargo, whether bulk cargo, containerized cargo, or general cargo will have to definitely go through the roads. It means that with TMA’s partnership with Q&Q Services, you have a duty to make sure you have to project how you are going to direct traffic on this stretch to make this facility functional,” he urged.



The guest speaker and Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea praised the holistic efforts of the Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, towards the socio-economic development of Ghana, and expressed faith that the 10 million Ghana Cedis investment in this project will bring about many benefits to the logistics industry of the country.

