PwC Ghana launches its 2024 Gender Diversity Banking Report

Business News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Professional services firm PwC has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equity with the launch of its gender diversity banking report, “Changing Currency: Examining Trends and Challenges of Female Participation in Ghana’s Banking Sector.”



The thought leadership was launched during a high-profile breakfast forum held at Kempinski Gold Coast Accra on Thursday, 28 March 2024.



This comprehensive report, which is a culmination of responses from a survey conducted over four months, delves into the experiences and insights of women in Ghana’s banking sector. The survey focuses on females in senior management positions, as well as female board members. Through interviews conducted across thirteen banks in Ghana, PwC sought to identify the myriad issues hindering women’s career advancement as well as analyze the factors that propel them in the industry.



“Conducting a study on female participation in Ghana’s banking sector was essential,” Vish Ashiagbor, Country Senior Partner, remarked. “By gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities women face in the financial services industry, we enhance our ability to provide tailored solutions that drive positive change.”



The launch event attracted a distinguished audience of senior executives from across Ghana’s banking sector. It featured insightful panel discussions with esteemed industry leaders, including Dr. Cynthia Forson, Board Member at CalBank; John Awuah, CEO and President of the Ghana Association of Bankers, and Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director at Access Bank.



The Changing Currency report highlights the pivotal role women play in advancing Ghana’s banking sector and sheds light on the avenues they must go through to be fully engaged stakeholders in the industry,” Clara Amarteifio-Taylor Partner and Inclusion & Diversity Leader, stated. “It is my hope that through the report, more women feel empowered to push themselves to excel within the sector.”



PwC’s “Changing Currency” report marks a significant milestone in advancing gender diversity and inclusion within Ghana’s banking sector. As the industry continues to evolve, PwC remains committed to its strategy to promote inclusion and diversity within and beyond the firm.