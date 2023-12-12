Push for local content policy in maritime industry – Dr. Mbiah urges GIFF

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

A maritime law consultant & legal practitioner with Alliance Partners, Dr. Kofi Mbiah, has charged the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) to champion a local content policy in the maritime industry.



According to him, efforts to develop a local content policy should not be driven by sentimental desires but anchored on the quest for employment opportunities and the creation and expansion of the local maritime value chain.



Dr. Mbiah made this call at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders in Cape Coast under the theme ‘resilience, adaptability and diversity in global supply chains – our fail-safe for survival’.



“To build resilience and adaptability, our human resource potential must be harnessed. Our local content policies in the maritime sector should seek to address the gaps. Within the framework of the blue economy and maritime or blue clusters, our local content should include issues such as ship building, ship repair, container manufacture and repair, fisheries and port infrastructure, recreational boating, the setting up of marinas, ship agency, freight forwarding and supply chain logistics, inland navigation and tourism, among others,” he stated.



He urged members of the GIFF to adopt modern supply chain methods that make room for forecasting and anticipation. “The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders is a formidable association. It must shout its voice hoarse for change. It must seek to capture the commanding heights of the industry. In this quest, a local content policy for the maritime industry in Ghana is a sine qua non,” he asserted.



A Deputy Commissioner of Customs Division in charge of Suspense Regime, Emmanuel Ohene, commended members of GIFF for their immense contributions.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Benonita Bismarck, in a speech read on her behalf, disclosed that from 1st January, 2024, it will be compulsory for ports around the world to operate Maritime Single Windows (MSWs) for the electronic exchange of information required on ships’ arrival at a port, their stay and their departure.



The Public Relations Manager at Ghana Link Network Services, Norvan Acquah-Hayford, on his part, said the collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of ICUMS.



The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki, also called for collaboration to resolve the challenges facing the port industry.



The President of GIFF, Edward Akrong, in his remarks, said in their pursuit of fostering stronger international relations, GIFF has forged a meaningful alliance with colleague freight forwarders in Togo, which resulted in a historic agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.



The GIFF AGM saw the election of Stephen Adjokatcher as the new GIFF President.