Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Pursue demands through negotiation, arbitration – Telcos told

Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Telecommunications Chamber

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has said although the Telecom and IT Professionals Union have a right to strike, they should rather pursue their demands through negotiation and arbitration.



The Telecom and IT Professionals Union started the strike today Monday March 15 over what they describe as poor conditions of service.



A statement released by the Chamber on Monday March 15 said “The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GTC) has noted with grave concern the announcement of a planned industrial action by the Telecoms and IT Professionals Union (TIP) which commenced today.



“The body is made up of Engineers and Technicians contracted by Huawei Technologies Limited (a Telecommunications vendor), to manage and maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone.



“While the Chamber acknowledges and respects the right of TIP to negotiate for favourable conditions of services, the body is appealing to the Union to continue to pursue their demands through negotiation and arbitration.”



It added “The industry is equally working with all partners to ensure a speedy resolution of the challenge to minimize any disruptions in telecom services as this is important for the industry.



The Chamber will like to assure customers of its commitment to the provision of reliable telecoms services to its customers.”