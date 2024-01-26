Public private partnerships key to tranforming Africa's economy - Alex Apau Dadey

Business News of Friday, 26 January 2024

The Executive Chairman of the KGL Group of Companies, Alex Apau Dadey has stressed the pivotal role that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) play in Africa's economic transformation.



Mr. Dadey, who was speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 highlighted how these partnerships can address key challenges and propel the continent towards sustainable development and prosperity.



Alex Dadey, a renowned diasporan and entrepreneur commenced his address by emphasizing the significance of collaboration between the public and private sectors.



He explained that both sectors possess unique strengths and capabilities that, when harnessed together, can drive economic growth and foster a conducive environment for investment and innovation. Public-Private Partnerships, he asserted, have the potential to unlock new opportunities and reshape the African economic landscape.



According to him, for Africa to experience real economic growth, the private sector must lead, thrive and also be resilient.





“I have always maintained that governments do not create wealth, the private sector does and therefore incentivizing the sector is the surest way to achieve sustainable growth. The role of Government is clear cut, creating conducive environments and policies to stimulate growth,” he added.



One of the primary advantages of PPPs, Mr. Dadey noted, is the infusion of private sector expertise, innovation, and efficiency into public projects and initiatives.



By leveraging private sector resources and know-how, governments can bridge infrastructure gaps, enhance service delivery, and improve the overall business environment. These collaborations lead to accelerated economic growth and job creation.



Mr. Dadey cited the successful collaboration between the KGL Group and the government's National Lottery Authority (NLA) in the lottery sector as an exemplary case of a PPP driving transformative change.





This partnership revitalized the NLA, resulting in increased revenue generation and the creation of new opportunities for Ghana's citizens. He urged other stakeholders to emulate this model and proactively seek out similar partnerships across various sectors.



He again highlighted the successful partnership between KGL Group through its subsidiary Fuel Automation Ghana Limited, and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in the digitalization of the pre-mix fuel sector.



He said, “The design, construction, financing and automation of 300 landing beach Premix fuel outlets across the country reflect a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and reducing inefficiencies that often accompany the manual systems. This move towards automation introduces transparency, accountability, and a streamlined process in the distribution of subsidized fuel, thereby addressing historical challenges associated with corruption and nepotism in the sector.”



Again, Mr. Dadey highlighted the importance of Investment Promotion Strategy in Africa.



He stated that, “African conglomerates should be encouraged to acquire stakes in raw material processing companies situated in developed markets, thereby enabling them to benefit from value addition. The significant profits generated by these companies can then be repatriated to their home countries, thereby bolstering local currencies. This approach also allows African nations to overcome barriers related to quality control and excise duties imposed on manufactured products by developed markets.”



Mr. Alex Dadey's speech at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 underscored the critical role of Public-Private Partnerships in Africa's economic transformation. It stressed that through collaboration, innovation, and leveraging the strengths of both sectors some meaningful and sustainable development can be achieved.



“Governments, private entities, and international partners must work hand in hand to forge effective partnerships that drive Africa's socio-economic advancement and improve the lives of its people,” he urged.