Public Accounts Committee starts public hearing in Tamale

Business News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has commenced sitting in Tamale to consider the 2020 Auditor General’s Report on Technical Universities, Reports on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies’ Common Fund and other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31 December, 2020 in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savana Regions.



The report is a consolidation of the significant findings and recommendations emanating from the Auditor General’s routine audits of the 10 Technical Universities in the country and covers the period 1 January to 31 December,2020.



The Committee’s work has been divided into four (4) Zones; Northern, Middle, Central and Southern zones.



Dr. Hilla Limann, Bolgatanga and Tamale Technical Universities had management issues, including failure to seek approval from Central Review Committee, non-use of the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System, un-receipted school fees and under-deduction of rent.



The Committee also found that Bolgatanga Technical University auctioned the University’s vehicles without approval from the required authority. Officials from the same institution were also found by the Auditor General’s report transferring funds to undisclosed SDF project account.



The Chairman of the Committee, Mr James Klutse Avedzi urged public institutions to ensure that they work in accordance with the Public Procurement Laws and the Financial Management Act to avoid violating the laws that could result in sanctions.



Most of these institutions have been made to refund various sums of funds misappropriated to government within two (2) weeks.



The Committee will spend six (6) days in the Northern Zone before moving to the Middle Zone in the Bono East Region and the Savanna Regions.