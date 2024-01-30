Public Accounts Committee orders Controller and Accountant General to appear before it

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: GNA

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Monday ordered Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General to appear before it, to answer some questions.



Kwaning-Bosompem, who was scheduled to appear before the Committee, however, failed to show up as expected.



He sent his three deputies as representatives, but they were rejected by some members of the PAC.



In his defence, Mrs Abena Osei Asare, a Deputy Finance Minister, notified Mr James Klutse Aveedzi, the Chairman of PAC, that Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General was unable to appear before the Committee due to unforeseen circumstances.



Avedzi ruled that the committee should proceed with the hearing despite the Controller and Accountant General’s absence.



The PAC began its public hearing on Monday, January 29, 2024, to consider a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana-Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended, December 31, 2022.



It would also evaluate a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana-Public, Boards, Corporations, and other Statutory Institutions for the period ended on December 31, 2022.



PAC is expected to end its proceedings on Friday, February 23, 2024.