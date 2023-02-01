Provide safe, reliable service to passengers - Transport Minister to airlines

Business News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has entreated both domestic and international airlines to provide reliable services to passengers.



According to him, customer service delivery remains a priority of the airline industry, therefore, it is necessary for passengers to feel safe and comfortable while onboard a flight or making use of their services.



Speaking at the 4th Aviation Ghana Stakeholders Meeting 2023, Mr Ofori Asiamah noted that government, on the other hand, will create enabling environment for domestic airlines to thrive.



“Customers Service delivery is very important in the airline industry and I want to entreat all the airlines to provide safe, reliable and comfortable flight to their passengers. They should always remember that the passenger comes first,” he said.



“Government on its part will continue to create enabling environment to grow the domestic airlines across the nation,” he added.



Meanwhile, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, has said airlines worldwide lost a total of US$6.9 billion last year.



He pointed out that the outbreak of the global pandemic - COVID-19 has proven that resilience is the hallmark of airlines.







