Provide clear timelines and details on import restrictions bill – GUTA demands

Business News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on government to provide clear details and timelines towards the implementation of the import restrictions bill which is currently laid before Parliament.



President of the Union, Dr. Joseph Obeng believes that it is essential for government to provide the requisite information of the move to better prepare Ghanaians before any implementation of the Legislative Instrument takes place.



“What we are expecting is that we have aims and objectives for this policy, and it is not spelt out for even journalists to propagate it well. What is it that we are using the LI to achieve? We want to enhance local productivity. We want to attain self-sufficiency for a period of time. And what are the timelines for this? It doesn’t spell out the timelines,” the GUTA president said.



He continued, “…We are not doing this policy in the abstract. All that we are saying is that we should know the timeline so that when we are going to be restricted, we can hold on to something.”



Meanwhile some six business associations, including the Minority in Parliament have kicked against the decision by government to restrict imports on some 22 strategic products into the country.



They all argue that the move is counterproductive and will only benefit a select group of political elite in the business community.







