Prosecute company that dismantled Osagyefo power barge illegally - MP demands

Business News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has asked for the prosecution of the corporation implicated in the destruction of the Osagyefo Power Barge in her constituency.



The MP said that the private business Misak’s actions were illegal because it removed 90% of the Barge without following the necessary process.



Affo-Toffey made the call in Parliament after the Deputy Minister of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, responded to his queries about the state of the Osagyefo Barge.



In response, the Deputy Minister stated on the floor of the House that the Ministry directed the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) to take over ownership of the Power Barge on November 16, 2025.



However, due to an illegal dispute, the GNPC was unable to carry out maintenance on the barge throughout the arbitration, resulting in the barge deteriorating.



“Upon receiving these letters, the GNPC visited the Barge sites and immediate communities and key government agencies to ascertain the condition of the barge. From the interactions from these communities, it was ascertained that the company had already commenced the removal of some parts”, the Deputy Minister told Parliament.



Reacting to the development, the Jomoro MP said, “The Minister confirmed that a private company called Misak, without proper authorization and due processes, has significantly, dismantled the Osagyefo Power Barge and sold off the components”.



Affo-Toffey said, “What surprised me the most is that till today, there has not been any legal action taken against the company that did this illegal act, rather, the government is seeking to share the proceeds from the illegal sale of the power barge”.



“As the MP for the area, I am demanding that the right thing would be done. The company that dismantled the 90% of the barge be brought to law”, the MP said.



The Jomoro MP is also demanding an investigation into the dismantling and the sale of the barge.



“And also, I am demanding a full-scale of forensic audit into the disposal of the barge. I am also calling for the transparency of the barge”.



