Properly secure filled LPG cylinders – NPA urges public

Business News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The public have been urged to properly secure filled LPG cylinders in their car boots during transportation to avoid rolling and unsafe movement of the cylinders.



This is to prevent the filled cylinders from being over-pressured – which can affect the pressure reliever, as that could result in the LPG gushing out and a possible explosion.



Ideally, filled cylinders are to be transported in a vertical/upright position.



Interacting with the public during an LPG awareness and sensitisation exercise in the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, the Consumer Services Manager of NPA – Eunice Budu Nyarko, stressed that it is important for customers of petroleum products, especially LPG, to be conscious of their safety.



She said flouting LPG safety tips could lead to fire outbreaks at homes and workplaces, with a resultant loss of lives, injuries and destruction to property.



Organised by the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates with support from the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service (GNFRS) and the Authority’s regional offices, the exercises involved durbars and one-on-one engagements with traders, pedestrians, commercial drivers and radio broadcasters among others.



The team sensitised people on the NPA’s mandate, responsibilities of customers, hazards involved in handling petroleum products; and what constitutes best practices for operators of filling stations in the downstream petroleum industry, among others.



Welcoming people at the various durbars on behalf of the NPA, Chief Executive-NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and NPA Communications Manager, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, indicated that people in Europe and America use LPG for almost all their activities, but they do not record significant accidents because they observe all the safety rules.



He therefore urged the public to closely follow LPG safety tips to maximise the benefits, prevent accidents, and save lives and property.



In his presentation at a durbar in Koforidua Zongo, the Eastern Regional Fire Investigation Officer, Mr. Isaac Aboagye, urged the public to identify the service’s emergency lines in their respective areas to call for assistance in emergency situations.



He again stressed the need for people to have patience in giving accurate directions and landmarks to make it easier for fire officers to locate fire incidents.



A member of the NPA Governing Board and Chairman of the Consumer Services sub-committee, Kwami Sefa Kayi, lauded the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates for the LPG sensitisation drive and thanked the people for their participation.