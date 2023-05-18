Propak Ghana to offer local manufacturers unrivalled opportunities

Business News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: Propak Ghana

To act as a catalyst in the transformation of the manufacturing sector across Africa, the international exhibition company, Afrocet Montgomery, a division of a global exhibition group that brings together professionals from across the entire packaging supply chain, is set to hold the largest packaging, printing, plastics, and food processing portfolio exhibition in Accra.



Having organized similar shows in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, Propak Ghana, scheduled to take place from 6th – 8th June at the Grand Arena within the Accra International Conference Centre, is expected to attract over 2,500 visitors and more than 100 brands, both local and international.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, George Pearson, Regional Director – West Africa, at Afrocet Montgomery said Propak Ghana has been designed to support companies and individuals involved across the manufacturing spectrum, by creating an environment where business partnerships can develop and trade exchanges can take place”.



“Visitors to the event will be able to explore the latest innovations and products from leading suppliers from the local region as well as international companies from all corners of the globe who will be showcasing the newest advances in industry innovation and products that are collectively supporting the local manufacturing industry”, he said.



General Manager (GM), Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing Business at Polytank Ghana Ltd (a subsidiary of Mohinani Group), Thevar Joseph commended Propak Ghana for the timely entrance into the Ghanaian packaging ecosystem.



"This collaboration allows Polytank Ghana and Sonnex, Nigeria a platform to exhibit over 50 years of expertise, technical and industrial know-how in addressing the most complex packaging needs and requirements in Ghana and Africa."



“Our reason for being is to ensure that global quality is delivered locally through the Packaging & Storage industry. Locals have a right to receive global quality and standards and we make sure that happens” said Mr. Thevar.

On his part, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Mr. Albert Kassim Diwura, implored Ghanaian companies to utilize Propak Ghana as a vital marketplace for finding advanced packaging options.



“Packaging is important for product display, preservation, and marketability. Packaging today represents a brand's identity, values, and dedication to quality; it is much more than just a simple protective covering. Exposure to prospective partnerships and collaborations is another important benefit of participating in Propak Ghana”.



“I implore Ghanaian companies to utilize Propak Ghana as a vital marketplace for finding cutting-edge packaging options. Through this partnership, we can increase Ghana’s export capacity, strengthen competitiveness, and take advantage of the enormous prospects the larger African market has to offer. Let's collaborate to build a world in which Ghanaian goods are lauded for their excellence, sustainability, and exquisite packaging on shelves in both Africa and outside”, he urged.



Afua Ntiriwa Tekyi-Mills, Head of Corporate Affairs at Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) said “Propak Ghana will serve as a vital platform for local manufacturers, international companies, investors, and industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate and explore opportunities for growth and partnerships”.



Alongside the 3-day exhibition booths and product showcases, there will be an industry-leading conference program that will provide insight, explanations, and thoughts on the trends and relevant topics faced by the industry today. These include sessions on the circular economy, sustainability, and financing options for SMEs and Multinationals among others.



In total, more than 40 speakers are expected over the three-day program. The full program is available on the event website, which is PropakGhana.com, where visitors can also pre-register free of charge.



Propak Ghana is organized by Afrocet Montgomery, a branch of the Montgomery Group, which is one of the UK’s oldest exhibitions and events companies, originally founded in 1895.



