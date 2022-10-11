Professor Adom-Frimpong re-elected as PIAC Chairman

Business News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: PIAC

The membership of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has been reconstituted following the expiration of the tenure of some Members.



PIAC is the statutory body with oversight responsibility for the management and use of Ghana's petroleum revenues.



Nana Yaa Ansua, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Drobo Traditional Area, has replaced Hajia Dr Kansawurche Azara Bukari as the representative of the Queen Mothers Association of Ghana, while Ms Freda Stephanie Frimpong has replaced Mrs Mary Karimu, who represented the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on PIAC. Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf has been reappointed by the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS).



These members have since been sworn into office by the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, upon the authorization of the Minister for Finance for a 2- year term, in accordance with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815).



In a meeting held on Thursday 6th October, 2022, the reconstituted Committee elected Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, representative of the Institute of Chartered Accounts, Ghana, (ICAG) and Mr. Nasir Alfa Mohammed, representative of the Ghana Bar Association as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively for a one-year term after the expiration of their tenure in September.



Accepting his re-election, Prof. Adom-Frimpong expressed gratitude to the Committee for the confidence reposed in him, and pledged his commitment to the service of PIAC and the citizenry.



Prof. Adom-Frimpong is currently the Managing Director of Mainstream Reinsurance Company. He previously worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers as Audit Supervisor, SSNIT as Head of Audit, and at ABC Brewery Company as Senior Cost and Management Accountant.



He is a graduate of the University of Wales, Bangor, UK (MBA), University of London (LLB) and De Montfort, Leiester, U.K (LLM). He obtained a Doctorate degree in Business Administration (DBA-Finance option) from the Faculty of Professional Studies, Arcadia University, USA, in 2001 and again had PhD in Economics Finance from the same University in 2004.



Prof. Adom-Frimpong is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and a past President of the ICAG (2018- 2020).



He is a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB) and Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (FCIIG). He is also a Barrister-at-Law, and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.



Mr. Nasir Alfa Mohammed is a Lawyer, Consultant and a Policy Analyst in the areas of energy and extractive resource governance (Oil, Gas & Mining).



He is currently a Senior Associate Consultant at Ali-Nakyea & Associates, a private law firm in Accra, where he heads the Extractive Unit, providing legal opinions and consulting services to oil, gas and mining companies.



Prior to Ali-Nakyea, Nasir worked as Associate Legal Practitioner at Atuguba & Associates, a private law firm with the LADA Group of Companies in Accra.



On the policy front, Nasir previously worked in senior management positions with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and later as Ghana Policy Advocacy Officer with the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI).



Mr Alfa Mohammed holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Petroleum Law and Policy from the University of Dundee’s Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy (CEPMLP), Scotland, UK; a Qualifying Certificate in Law (QCL) from the Ghana School of Law; a Post-First Degree Bachelor of Laws from the University of Ghana School of Law; and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with Sociology from the University of Ghana.