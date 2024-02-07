Professional groups say 24-hour economy is doable

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: GNA

Professional bodies who recently met former President John Dramani Mahama during his building Ghana tour to the Eastern Region have embraced the 24-hour economy policy idea and believe that implementing it is feasible.



According to them, there is a need to introduce the right strategies and investments to successfully transition Ghana into a 24-hour economy, as it would bring significant economic benefits and opportunities for growth.



Over 300 people from various professional organisations attended the meeting, where they had the opportunity to engage the former President, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, and share their thoughts and recommendations.



Among them were representatives from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concern Teachers (CCT), Artisans, Democratic Health Team, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Union of Professional Nurses and Midwifery Ghana (UPNMG), Ghana Bar Association, and university associations, among several other groups.



Ms. Enyonam Gokah from the Democratic Health Team indicated that the successful implementation of this policy idea has the potential to create many new jobs and boost productivity across different sectors of the economy.



She stressed that when the NDC returned to power, there was a need to improve the health system, develop robust infrastructure, and prioritise the welfare of healthcare workers.



She also urged the need to address the issue of health workers’ salaries and nursing trainee allowances to alleviate the strain on the health system caused by the migration of healthcare professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.



Mr. Harry Oduro Awuku, Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), expressed his appreciation for Mr. Mahama’s proposal to revive the economy.



He said the policy aligned with GUTA’s aspirations of dealing with Ghana’s challenging economic situation and improving business performance.



He was hopeful that their worries regarding multiple nuisance taxes and complicated tax payment procedures would be resolved once the NDC returned to power.



During his remarks, Mr. Mahama pointed out several key factors that would contribute to the success of the 24-hour economy: ensuring safety and security, establishing a reliable transport system, maintaining economic stability, and reducing production costs.



“You cannot run a 24-hour economy in an unsafe environment; there must be a good transport system, economic stability, and a lower cost of production, and we will put these systems in place to ensure it works perfectly,” he said.



According to him, there will be a decrease in tax rates, and a probe will be initiated into the COVID-19 funds.



In addition, there will be a focus on strengthening the fight against corruption and addressing the pressing issue of unemployment.



He said the implementation of the 24-hour economy would optimise the utilisation of economic resources.



“This policy will ensure we produce goods and services day and night each day, week, month, and all year round,” he added.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Bernard Oduro, a member of the Coalition of Concern Teachers (CCT), expressed his appreciation for the NDC flagbearer’s commitment to prioritising education issues and removing bottlenecks bedeviling it.



He also expressed admiration for Mr. Mahama’s visionary plan to build more classroom blocks connected to housing for teachers and improve teachers’ allowances to make the teaching profession more attractive.