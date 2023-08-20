Prof. Stephen Adei resigns from finance ministry advisory board

Business News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Prof Stephen Adei, a former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has quit an advisory role he occupied at the finance ministry.



The decision to resign from the advisory board of the Ministry of Finance come in the wake of his critique of the management of the economy.



The outspoken academic told pro-government Asaase 99.5 on Friday (11 August), that he resigned for personal reasons.



“Let me say that I served on the advisory board of the Ministry of Finance for personal reason.



“I served all the eight years of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and I served in the first term of Akufo-Addo. I was on the advisory board of the Ministry of Finance till I decided to resign,” Adei said.



According to the ministry's records, the current board was inaugurated in April 2018 but it is not known when Prof Adei tendered in his resignation.



Advisory board



The board was established in accordance with Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993, (PNDC Law 327), which states, that all Ministries are mandated to establish Ministerial Advisory Boards.



According to the Act, the purpose of the advisory board is to promote constant interaction between the ministry and its stakeholders and provide advice on policies and operational strategies.



The board is chaired by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and includes Kwaku Kwarteng, Abena Osei-Asare and Patrick Nomo.



Other members are Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kwasi Agyei, Kosi Yankey, Rev Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, Dr Tony Oteng Gyasi and Prof Stephen Adei.



SARA



