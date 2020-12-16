Business News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: GNA

Producer Price Inflation rate slightly up at 8.8 percent in November

Inflation in November to rises to 8.8 percent

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate rose slightly in November to 8.8 percent compared with a revised 8.4 percent recorded in October.



The month-on-month change in the producer price index between October 2020 and November 2020 was 0.6 percent.



Mr Anthony Krakah, Head of Industrial Statistics, attributed the slight increase to the producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector.



The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector producer price inflation rose 2.7 percentage points to record 38.0 percent compared to 35.3 percent in October.



The producer inflation in the manufacturing sub-sector, which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry, decreased to record 5.0 percent.



The Utility sub-sector saw a marginal increase of 0.2 percentage points to record 0.5 percent.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.