Procurement breaches: Ablakwa to file for probe into US$250m BoG HQ building

Business News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has served notice he will file a motion in Parliament for a probe into what he terms a total disregard for due process in procurement for the new Bank of Ghana Headquarters building.



The facility which is said to cost about $250million has become a topic for discussion following claims that the project is ill-timed and a clear departure from the country’s current economic state.



According to the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament one of the construction firms that was hand-picked is not a registered company in Ghana.



“All that is going on at the Bank of Ghana under Dr. Addison confirms the fact that the Bank of Ghana is where it is because of this kind of leadership, corrupt, inept, reckless leadership. I am fully endorsing the Addison must go protest, occupy Bank of Ghana protest because it is unbelievable what we are discovering.



“As I normally do with my expose, I will escalate this matter in Parliament. I will file a motion demanding a probe and this is just the beginning. I am going to continue; I will be putting out part 2 and ultimately, we need to have a formal inquiry into these matters. People will have to be sanctioned and if we can have some retrieval of our money.”