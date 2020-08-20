Business News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Probe closure of Nigerian shops in Ghana – Nigerian govt to ECOWAS

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana(L) & Muhammadu Buhari, Prez of Nigeria(R)

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said issues that resulted in the closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Ghana will be duly addressed within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional body.



He said the Nigerian government wants this matter to be thoroughly investigated by the regional body because in his view, the closure of the shops goes against ECOWAS protocols.



He said this while talking to Nigerian traders at a meeting.



Over 100 retail shops belonging to foreigners at Circle in Accra were closed down in an exercise led by the Presidential Committee on retail trade.



The exercise which started peacefully however, later turned chaotic. The Presidential Committee in the company of the Police arrived at Circle at about 11 am Thursday, August 13.



Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Trade and Industry Prince Boakye Boateng explained that the Committee was only enforcing Section 27, Clause 1 of the GIPC Act.



But Mr Onyeama claimed that the closure of the shops were in contradiction of the ECOWAS protocols.



“We want this matter to be addressed at the shortest time possible. What is the point of having an economic community, if, at the end of the day, each country will just make a law and regulations that are in contradiction of that,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.