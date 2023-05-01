Prices to increase as implementation of 3 new taxes begin on May 1

Business News of Monday, 1 May 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority revealed that the implementation of the three new and revised taxes passed by parliament will begin on May 1, 2023.



A notice by the Authority noted that businesses had been given enough time to configure their systems for the taxes to be implemented since the law was passed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders Association has noted that this may result in an increase in the price of goods and services as they may be forced to pass on the extra cost to consumers.



The new and revised taxes include three key tax measures – the Excise Amendment Act, 2023; Income Tax Amendment Act, 2023; and the Growth and Sustainability Levy Act, 2023.



Income Tax Amendment Bill



The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is to amend the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) to revise the rates of income tax for individuals and introduce an additional income tax bracket, introduce a withholding tax rate on the realization of assets and liabilities and winnings from the lottery, unify the loss carried forward provisions and revise the treatment of foreign exchange losses.



The bill, when passed, will increase the optional rate for individuals on the gain from the realization of an investment asset, revise the upper limits for the quantification of motor vehicle benefits and increase the concessional income tax rates.



Growth and Sustainability Bill



The object of the Bill is to impose a special levy on profit before tax of companies and institutions and on production in the case of mining, and upstream oil and gas companies.



Excise Amendment Bill



The object of the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is to amend the Excise Duty Act, 2014 (Act 878) to revise the excise tax rates for cigarettes and other tobacco products to conform with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocols and raise revenue to mitigate the harmful effects of these excisable products.



This is to increase the excise duty on wine, malt drinks, and spirits; and impose excise duty on sweetened beverages, electronic gadgets, cigarettes, and electronic liquids to increase revenue. This bill has been opposed by various labour groups and unions.



