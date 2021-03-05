Business News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prices of goods to go up if shipping lines push through with port tariffs increment – GUTA

Mr Clement Boateng, Vice President of GUTA

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is calling on the general public to be ready for possible increment on the prices of goods on the major markets if the shipping lines push through with their decision to increase tariffs at the ports.



According to GUTA, if the shipping lines go-ahead to charge new fees the cost will be passed on to consumers because it will affect their profit margins.



The Vice President of GUTA Mr Clement Boateng disclosed this in an interview with JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb.



“GUTA is a major stakeholder, we are the movers and shakers. We import every product into this country before traders are able to access it. So whenever there is an increment, which will add cost to doing business it becomes a major blow to us and as you know we are not father Christmas. Whenever there is an increment definitely we will pass it on to the customer or the consumer but to what extent can we be doing that?... Otherwise, prices will always go up, and if they push through with the tariff increment we will definitely pass the cost onto the consumer.” He said.



He further stated that GUTA is doing everything possible to avoid that because the traders and consumers will have to suffer the actions and decision of the shipping lines.



Meanwhile, the Shipping lines have been threatening to increase their operating tariffs at the Tema Port. This has sparked some controversies leading to demonstrations held by the Concerned Freight Forwarders Association to register their displeasure.



However, the association is planning to file a legal suit against owners of the Shipping Lines if they do not back out from their plan to increase tariffs this month.