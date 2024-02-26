Prices of food items will not get better anytime soon - GAWU sounds alarm

Business News of Monday, 26 February 2024

The General Secretary of the Ghana Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), Edward Karewah, has said that until the lean season is over, the hike in prices of foodstuff will continue.



He explained that this phenomenon which has started in most parts of the country will persist until the harvest season arrives in June 2024.



His comments come on the back of the inflation figures on food which fell consecutively in six months to 27.1% in January 2024.



“Well, the price of food will not get better anytime soon. Looking at the country as a whole, we are entering into or are already in the lean season of production and no part of the country is experiencing harvest of foodstuff, particularly the major samples,” he told Joy Business in an interview.



He added, “If we look at maize, it's not being harvested anywhere in the country. Similarly, rice is also not being harvested unless those in the irrigation areas”.



According to the GAWU Secretary, most of the food Ghanaians are consuming is from last year, attributing the situation to the lack of rainfall in various parts of the country. He added, however, that farms are preparing for the major season.



In his words, “Generally speaking, there are no rains throughout the country, and at this time also the Western parts of the country will begin preparation of their farms for the major season”.



“During this season, all the foodstuff we are eating is from last year. So don’t expect food prices to come down now. We expect that by the middle to the end of March [2024], food prices will go up and stay high like that until we begin to harvest around June/July in the Southern parts of the country,” he noted.



Meanwhile, below are the seven divisions that recorded inflation rates higher than the national average.



They are Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco and Narcotics (38.5%); Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (32.0%); and Restaurants and Accommodation Services (29.2%).



The rest include Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance (27.7%) Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (27.1%); Health (26.6%) and Recreation, Sports and Culture (24.9%).



