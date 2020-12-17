Business News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

Prices of Christmas hampers goes up

The prices of hampers have increased

The prices of Christmas hampers in most shops in Greater Accra have shot-up as the festive season warms-up, Ghana News Agency survey on Wednesday established.



At the Makola market, most shops were stocked with Christmas hampers, biscuits, drinks, Christmas accessories for decorations, firecrackers and rice of different brand and other confectionaries.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Madam Lydia Akweley Mensah, a trader in hampers said the prices of a hamper ranges from GHC100.00 to GHC200.00 depending on the size, items and decoration as well as the brand.



“This is often the norm when it is an election year. And as we were hit by the pandemic, the prices of things have changed. This is because comparing this year to the previous year, the prices of hampers has really sprang up,” she said.



Madam Eyram Ahiable, a trader in biscuits said the Piccadilly biscuits cost varies in sizes. Whilst the cost of one in boxes’ ranges from GHC40.00 to GHC50.00, the one in the container also ranges between GHC35.00 and GHC50.00.



“There has been shortage of this Christmas biscuits due to COVID-19, hence the prices have also move up,“ she said.



Ghana News Agency also observed that most commercial buildings including that of the Banks, Shops and others within the Central Business District of Accra have been decorated with Christmas colours of red, green and gold.



Giant Xmas trees have also been planted within major roundabouts along some of the principal streets signifying that the national capital is ready to welcome Xmas.

