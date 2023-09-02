Price of pork shoots up

Business News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The price of pork has witnessed a marginal increment of GH¢4 effective September 1, 2023.



The cost of 1 kilo of pork which was selling at GH¢26 now selling at GH¢30.



According to the Ashanti Regional Organiser of Pig Farmers and Producers Association, Augustine Naah, the high cost of feed was the major contributor to the price hike.



He stated that, “soya beans, maize, drugs, transport, and labour costs among others have all gone up.”



"To ensure the sustainability of their businesses, pig farmers found it necessary to align their prices with the increased cost of production," Mr Naah said.



He entreated consumers to bear with them and keep patronizing their products for them to remain in business.



SA/AW

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards