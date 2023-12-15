Prestige project at KIA emblematic of government's modern, equitable vision - Housing Minister

Business News of Friday, 15 December 2023

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has commended i2 Development Ghana Limited for its ambitious Prestige project in Accra – noting that the project reflects government’s aspirations for a ‘modern and fair’ society.



Speaking at the grand launch of the project to be constructed within the Kotoka International Airport enclave, he said: “This is a testament to the conducive environment created by government for private sector investments in the housing sector”.



Ghana’s housing deficit now stands at 1.8 million, reflecting a 33 percent reduction from the previous 2.8 million as reported by the Ghana Statistical Service.



This can be credited to continuous efforts from both government and the private sector – a strategy the minister highlighted as “effective collaboration”, similar to the initiatives undertaken by i2 Development Limited.





“In a country where housing is seen as a fundamental element of our social and economic progress, projects such as these assume a crucial role in moulding the fabric of our communities and influencing the well-being of our citizens,” he stated.

“I therefore applaud the effective collaboration between the public and private sectors that has brought about realisation of this vision [the Prestige project]. It serves as a testament to the potency of partnerships in accomplishing mutual objectives,” he added.



Over the past two decades, the Kotoka International Airport enclave in Accra has undergone a remarkable transformation, aligning with the growth in the aviation and hospitality sectors. The successful execution of the Airport City 1 project by Ghana Airports Company has reshaped the of the national capital’s skyline, turning Airport City 1 into a hub for architectural marvels and a highly sought-after business district.



Adding to this transformation is the upcoming Prestige development, situated on 2.88 acres of land adjacent to the Airport Shell Fuel Station and directly opposite the Marina Mall. Led by i2 Development Ghana Limited – a private developer, Prestige is poised to enhance the Airport skyline’s beauty, redefine luxury living in Ghana’s capital, and play a pivotal role in boosting the country’s tourism receipts.



These developments are in harmony with the investments made in on-ground airport infrastructure at Kotoka International Airport. The Terminal 3 flagship is designed to cater for five million passengers each year. With last year’s passenger throughput surpassing 1.8 million, an increase is projected for the current year.



“The integration of innovation, sustainability and inclusivity into the Prestige project mirrors government’s vision for a contemporary and equitable society,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye said.”



He assured i2 Development Ghana Limited’s management of government’s commitment, support and guidance in their quest to foster resilient urban infrastructure development in the West African country.



“We remain committed to cultivating a conducive environment for the real estate sector to flourish. And through these projects, we anticipate the creation of numerous jobs, fostering economic growth and significantly benefitting the economy as a whole,” he stated. “Similarly, we will broaden our efforts to implement additional initiatives and ensure that the construction sector and delivery of new homes align with sustainable practices.”



In a short address, Co-Founder and Managing Director-i2 Development Ghana Limited, Youssef Aitour, thanked government for creating a conducive investment climate for the Prestige project’s realisation.



“I would like to reiterate our appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its massive contribution to the success of our project that will provide directly and indirectly through our contractors and subcontractors more than 2000 job opportunities.



“We would like to further acknowledge government’s effort in ensuring a safe and stable investment climate that makes the influx of investment like ours possible,” he said.



The Prestige project’s prime location ensures that all the attractions Accra offers to leisure and business travellers are just a minute away. From renowned shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs and the offices of major international companies operating in Ghana to the Kotoka International Airport – all within reach in 60 seconds. The project is poised to deliver the epitome of luxury living, whether one chooses a studio, one- or two-bedroom or a penthouse.



The incorporation of lush green spaces on the ground and at each level, along with sustainable open spaces as part of Prestige, will establish a luxurious sanctuary within the city for residents and captivate onlookers. With the esteemed Michelleti and Co. as general contractor, the project’s quality is unquestionable. Casa Trasacco, the project partner, will contribute their renowned touch of elegance to each apartment curated within the Prestige.