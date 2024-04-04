Presidential aspirant George Twum Barimah-Adu woos TUC with 'E-Sika' policy

Business News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Papa Quasy Abakah, Contributor

New entrant into the 2024 Presidential Elections, Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu, has engaged the Trades Union Congress of Ghana on his bid to become the next President of Ghana.



During an engagement with the Secretary-General and representatives of organized labor of TUC, Mr. George Twum Barimah-Adu outlined his vision and strategic policies, which seek to establish a supportive environment for local businesses to prosper as a major catalyst for socioeconomic development.



In addressing issues on pensions, housing, and welfare, the Presidential candidate emphasized the significance of his 'E-Sika' scheme policy, saying it would be the ultimate game-changer to replace the controversial e-Levy.



The 'E-Sika' policy, he said, would be a scheme specifically designed to address the housing needs of the country, aimed at ensuring that every Ghanaian owns a house. The scheme will be savings, which one could use for the housing component to either make a down payment towards purchasing a house or to secure a mortgage towards a house.



Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu stressed the need for further dialogue between political office-seekers and labor unions to build a stronger framework that addresses not only personal welfare but also a platform for robust business operations for the transformation we want for this country.



