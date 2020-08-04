Business News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

President’s visit to Northern region is purposeful and fruitful – Alhaji Sibdow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President’s recent visit to the Northern Region left in its wake fulfilled promises made to the Chiefs of then Northern Region in the run up to the 2016 general elections. Our region as well as those that were carved out of the former Northern Region (North East and Savannah Regions) can point to major projects either being commissioned or the sod has been cut for work to begin.



As the Administrator of our great tradition, I have this singular honor to congratulate the President of the Republic on behalf of the Regional Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Baantima Samba, the Regional Executive Committee, Constituency Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators together with our vibrant Polling Stations Executives for the US$223 dollars facility you secured to construct the Tamale Water Supply system.



This is the biggest water sector investment in northern Ghana and second largest in the history of the country. It is refreshing to note that history is repeating itself in Tamale.



Undoubtedly, such giant investment has proved that the Busia-Dombo-Dankwa tradition has done it again to provide portable drinking water to people in Tamale. Similar interventions were implemented during the Busia administration under the Popular Party (PP) and John Agyekum Kufuor led NPP government in 2008 to ameliorate the suffering of the people to access portable drinking water.



The Tamale Water Expansion Project when completed will take the supply of water to the various households, and communities to 29.7 million gallons per day.



It is not empty when we in the NPP say President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed well. The President together with Ya Naa Abukari Mahama II also cut the sod for the construction of the Yendi Water to end the perennial water crisis in the Yendi municipality. This project will cost the government of Ghana 30 million US dollars.



This is historic as there hasn’t been any rehabilitation works done on the Yendi water supply system since it was built decades ago which makes water supply insufficient for the people. The new water system will take care of Yendi and several adjoining communities.



The regional party and all Constituency Executives, Council of Elders, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives are thankful to the president for making time to interact with leadership of the party during his visit to the region. His words of encouragement have inspired members to work hard to retain power come December, 2020 with majority seats from Northern Region.





