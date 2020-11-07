Business News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: GNA

President lauds SSNIT for significant strides in last three years

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the current Board and Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for their diligence and commitment to duty.

He said the managers of the Scheme had worked tirelessly in the last three years to oversee a significant improvement in the overall operations of SSNIT to ensure its sustainability.

They had through value-for-money audits and ensuing renegotiations saved the Trust over GH¢200 million on legacy investment-related costs.

To further ensure the long-term sustainability of the Scheme, the Management’s pension payroll clean-up exercise had also yielded savings of over GH¢130 million with the deletion of over 11, 000 non-existent (ghost) pensioners.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing a sod-cutting ceremony at Asokore-Mampong in the Ashanti Region, to inaugurate the Osei Tutu II Housing Estate, praised the Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor-led SSNIT Board for living up to expectation.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, was present to grace the occasion.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta-Kyea.

The project commenced in 2006, but work on it stalled three years later until in 2015, when an agreement was reached between the Ministry of Works and Housing and SSNIT, to take over the completion of the housing units.

Since then, the Trust had stepped up efforts to bring it to its current improved state, with 91 blocks finished as of 2020.

The blocks comprise 1,053 housing units with 336 one-bedroom and 691 two-bedroom facilities, as well as 26 shops.

The Estate is equipped with a centralized water reservoir, centralized biogas sewage treatment system and a community police station.

There are also seven fire hydrants, strategically distributed on the premises for use in case of a fire outbreak.

President Nana Akufo-Addo affirmed that his administration was committed to alleviating the plight of Ghanaians in the area of housing.

He was happy that SSNIT had thought of the need to engage a Facility Manager to ensure that the Estate was well maintained into the future.

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT, said all the blocks had been named using Adinkra symbols to reflect the unique culture and traditions of the Asante Kingdom.

The gated-community, according to the Director-General, also had a well-landscaped environment with well-laid out tarred roads, well-lit streets at night and paved walkways as well as communal car parks.

SSNIT, he said, was keen on working with the government to find a solution to the nation’s housing challenges, saying such a venture could also serve as an investment asset for the Scheme.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang commended the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for its support and interest in promoting and enhancing pensions for all workers in the country.

“Your commitment to retiring government indebtedness to the Scheme, including periods predating your administration is very laudable,” the Director-General added.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.