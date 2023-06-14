President inaugurates US$40 million 161kv Accra Bulk Supply Point

Business News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a 161 kilovolt (Kv) bulk supply point (BSP) power project at Accra Central to boost power transmission in Accra.



The project is worth US$ 40 million and is funded by the Japanese government – aimed at facilitating the transmission of power and ensuring stable power to residents and industries in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.



The president in his keynote address mentioned that the benefits of the project include the reduction of transmission and distribution losses, enhancement of high electricity distribution levels, improving operating voltage to consumers – and an end to overloaded substations.



He reiterated that the government is committed to driving the country to achieve universal access to power by the end of his tenure in office.



“I want to assure all of you that my government will continue working to ensure a consistent power supply, not only in Accra but all over the country. Electricity is no longer a luxury but a great enabler of development, and we must commit ourselves to universal coverage in this country,” he said.



Mr. Akufo-Addo further commended the Japanese government for its support, especially in addressing the power sector challenges of the country.



Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, on his part stressed that as a bilateral partner, his country is committed to ensuring development in both countries in a win-win situation. He added that the grant is part of a long-lasting bilateral cooperation to improve the power transmission and distribution system in Accra.



The project was executed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) as the implementing agency, while the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was a collaborating partner and beneficiary.



Minister of Energy Matthew Opoku Prempeh emphasized that without energy there can be no socio-economic development; therefore as the government strives to make Ghana an industrial economy, the essence of power cannot be overemphasized.



“This inauguration comes after the Pokuasi and Kasoa BSPs in recent times, all with the aim of ensuring a stable power supply to residents and industries in the capital city. My ministry will ensure that there will be no shortage of fuel for powering our plants, hence curtailing power outages (dumsor),” he said.



The project will, among other things, ensure reinforcement of the power supply in Accra, evacuate additional capacity for projected load growth within the CBD, and reduce the cost of extending and expanding the medium voltage (MV) network.



The Accra Central BSP also known as ‘The project for reinforcement of power supply to Accra central’, is to cater to the annual 10 percent growth rate in power demand due to the modernisation of the city.



