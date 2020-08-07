Business News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: GNA

President commissions Business Resource Centre

The Business Resource Centre in the Asuogyaman District

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, the commissioning of a Business Resource Centre is to give the private sector a new strength and create opportunities for new jobs in Asuogyaman and its environs.



He advised the managers of the centre to take good care of the project to ensure that the right benefits were derived.



The President was speaking at the commissioning of a National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) Business Resource Centre at Kotropei-Senchi as part of his three-day working visit to the Eastern Region.



The Business Resource Centre in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region for now will serve three other Municipalities and Districts including; Lower Manya, Upper Manya and Yilo Krobo.



President Akufo-Addo said all the advanced countries in the world benefited from the private sector for their development and Ghana was not an exception.



He said the project would afford the private sector with the requisite knowledge and ideas they needed to enhance their business to create more job opportunities.



The Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremanteng said, government had secured funds to construct 67 Business Resource Centres across the country, but for now, paperwork had been completed for 37 to be constructed.



He said the coronavirus pandemic created the awareness that a time would come when importation of goods and services could be limited, therefore, it was important to enhance the production capacity of local industries to produce goods for the country.



Mr Kyeremanteng said there was the need for establishment of an enabling environment to be created for the private sector to thrive to produce abundantly for the country.



Mr Kyeremanteng encouraged the private sector to patronize the Business Resource Centre to achieve its full benefit.



He commended the African Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for the support to ensure the completion of the project.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.