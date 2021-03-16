Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Eye on Port

President Akufo-Addo touts ICUMS achievements at Ghana’s ports

President Nana Akufo-Addo speaking in Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken highly about the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System which is an end-to-end customs management system at the ports saying it has improved trade facilitation tremendously.



He said despite the initial resistance and controversy that surrounded its implementation, the ICUMS has so far been a success as it has increased government revenue and has also improved clearance of goods at the ports.



“It has succeeded in eliminating the multiple routes prior to payment of duties, ensuring seamless processes, increasing revenues, and speedy processing of pre-manifest declarations and valuation on the same system,” Nana Addo articulated.



Delivering his first State of the Nation Address in 2021 on Tuesday, March 9, he disclosed that 3 out of 4 berths of the MPS Terminal 3 project at the Port of Tema have been completed to facilitate maritime transportation while construction for the Multipurpose Atlantic Terminal at Takoradi is ongoing.



President Akufo-Addo also added that the Ghana Maritime Authority has augmented its capacity to safeguard the country’s maritime and inland waterways.



He revealed that plans to develop Ghana’s intermodal networks by way of modern railway networks nationwide, to promote efficient means of transporting goods as well as link the country’s trading hubs are very advanced.



“A 500 million Euro contract has been signed for the construction of standard gauge railway lines from Manso to Huni Valley and that contract includes the conversion of narrow gauge tracks between Takoradi and Sekondi to standard gauge.”



He said the government is mobilizing some 2 Billion dollars towards the development of railway infrastructure and services.



The President revealed that the government has rehabilitated the section of the narrow gauge western line from Kojokrom to Tarkwa through Nsuta to facilitate the haulage of manganese from Nsuta to Takoradi Port as well as provide passenger railway services along the corridor.



He said contracts for railway lines around the middle belt of Ghana which would tie into the Boankra Inland Port have been signed.



According to the President of Ghana, construction for the Boankra Inland Port will soon begin.