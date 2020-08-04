Business News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

President Akufo-Addo to use second term to industrialise Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana has said, if Ghanaians give him a second term, he would use it to build on the foundation he built during his first term to industrialize the country.



He said he had been faithful to Ghanaians and urged the electorate to re-elect him based on his achievements.



President Akufo-Addo was speaking in an interview on a local radio station in Koforidua and monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained that illegal mining, the plastic waste menace and land guards were not easy issues to be resolved, but what was important was to create conditions for their gradual eradication.



He said the government had already introduced the community mining system which had a lot of the illegal miners.



The President said, the government had also initiated alternative livelihood programmes in the mining communities and it was expected that as the economies of those communities improved, many of the people in the illegal mining would be attracted to join other sectors of the economy.



The President gave the assurance that the affordable housing project started in Koforidua during the era of President Kufuor and the Kwahu East District Hospital started by the government of President Mahama would be completed.



He assured that all those who invested in the collapsed financial institutions would be paid by the end of August this year and said already 98 per cent of those people were paid out of the GH¢21 billion provided by the government.





