Business News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Goldstreet Business

President Akufo-Addo launches GH¢100 billion Ghana CARES initiative this week

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to formally launch the GH¢100 billion Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprise support initiative, more simply known as Ghana CARES, this week in Accra.



This is an ambitious programme to not only bring the economy out of the slump imposed on it by the coronavirus global pandemic but also to take advantage of the changes generated in both the local and the global economic architecture to accelerate the President’s Ghana Beyond Aid vision.



So far no details of the programme launch have been made available but the launch itself has been announced by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta while speaking at a staff durbar of the Ministry of Finance last week.



Meanwhile, a Deputy Finance Minister has said the Ghana CARES Programme which is intended to alleviate and revitalize enterprises in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, offers a road map towards a path of fiscal consolidation.



According to Kwaku Kwarteng, the COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support Program as announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his mid-year budget review is expected to augment a revive on the economy driven by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

