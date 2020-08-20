Business News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: thebftonline.com

President Akufo-Addo inaugurates community mining in Nzema East

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Community Mining Programme at Bamiako in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



The Community Mining is an initiative instituted by government as alternative to the illegal ‘galamsey’ mining activities in the country.



Under the programme, community miners who hitherto were engaged in illegal mining activities have been trained at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, to take up responsible mining.



President Akufo Addo pointed out that Ghana from ages past has been known for its mineral prowess: “Mining activities have always been with us, but they need to be done in an environmentally friendly manner”.



He explained that the Community Mining Programme will ensure that “mining will be done the right way, within the tenets of the law, and will not destroy our natural resources”.



Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Lands and National Resources Minister, said the programme is expected to provide employment for the youth while government anticipates raking in more revenue.



“I believe the programme will bring an end to the galamsey activities which have wrought havoc on arable lands and water-bodies,” he said.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, said the reforms is necessary to ensure that indigenous participation in the sector is done within the confines of the law.



Mrs. Catherine Abelema Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, urged the youth who are participating in the community mining to adhere to all the laws governing their activities: “Do a good job so that money will return to the municipality”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.