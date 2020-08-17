Business News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: thebftonline.com

President Akufo-Addo hints at September reopening of borders

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured that the government is working to enhance the capabilities of testing all travelers who arrive in the country on the reopening of the borders.



However, he noted that the country is in no hurry to reopen the closed borders while hinting a possibility in September, next month.



Currently, the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation and the Ghana Airports Company Limited, according to the President, have been working with the Ministry of Health and its agencies “to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport.”



The President, who was addressing the nation during his 15th COVID-19 update, also disclosed that the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) continue to engage stakeholders over the possible reopening of schools.



He indicated that in due time any decision taken would be made public.

