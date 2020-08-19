Business News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Gold Processing Plant at Aboso

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a Gold Processing Plant at Aboso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly of the Western Region.



The Plant, which would be managed by the Yellow Tails Limited is expected to create more jobs for the teeming youth in the Municipality and also take advantage of the huge gold produced in the western region annually, especially from small scale mining firms.



President Akufo-Addo who cut the sod as part of his two-day tour of the Western Region, underscored the importance to create jobs for the youth to improve on the employment situation in the country and also streamline illegal mining known as ‘galamsey’ which had destroyed the nation's forest and water bodies.



The President explained that the community mining initiative would be rolled throughout the country, especially in mining areas and pledged that all other promises he made to the people of the area would be considered especially the call to revamp the Aboso Glass Factory.



He called on the people to preserve the peace and tranquility that the country was currently enjoying by ensuring that there was peace before, during and after the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary polls and promised that his government would go all out to make the elections peaceful.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Prestea Huni-Valley, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi commended President Akufo-Addo for the various infrastructural development and other projects undertaken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and called on the people to appreciate that with an overwhelming "vote to give four more for Nana to do more".



President Akufo-Addo earlier inspected progress of work on projects at the Nsuaem Senior High School, launched the Gwira Community Mining project and inspected the on-going construction of the Gwira -Anyinase - Wiawso Road.

