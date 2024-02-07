'Premature' emissions tax avenue for corruption – FABAG

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) has said: “Inasmuch as the Carbon Emissions tax sounds nice in theory, its introduction is premature in Ghana and hence cannot achieve its desired objectives".



In a statement, FABAG said: "The tax is going to simply raise the cost of production, create avenues for corruption and disturb the already acidic business environment.”



“For instance, how are carbons emitted by industries through their manufacturing processes going to be measured? Who measures it? And how will the measurement be reported to ensure that there is no corruption in the collection of the data and right fees are paid to the government?", it wondered.



The group argued: "Even the bonded warehouses system where officers of govemment daily man the gates of the warehouses, failed in delivering its set-up objectives" and so wondered: "How can carbons emitted by an industry be measured accurately to ensure that neither the government nor the industrial player is cheated?"



"The Carbon Emission tax is just going to make a few people rich at the expense of the consumer and the Republic,” FABAG added.